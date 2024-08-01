Stellantis Leapmotor JV ships first EVs to Europe

By

Stellantis and Leapmotor’s joint venture (JV) successfully shipped its first batch of electric vehicles (EVs) to Europe this month.

Analysts and others closely following the Stellantis-Leapmotor JV are eager to see how the new EVs will perform, considering Europe’s latest tariffs on China-made EV imports.

Stellantis’ joint venture with the Chinese automaker imported Leapmotor’s C10 and T03 models into the European market. The D-segment Leapmotor C10 is the first product from the joint venture built according to global design and safety standards.

The C10’s estimated range is 260 miles or 419 km, based on the European WLTP standard. It has a 5-star E-NCAP rating.

The D-segment EV is based on Leaptmotors’ self-developed Leap 3.0 technology architecture, which features central integrated electronic and electrical architecture. The C10 also features cell-to-chassis (CTC) technology. The flagship C10 EV has an intelligent cockpit.

Then there is the A-segment Leapmotor T03, labeled a small 5-door urban commuter. The T03 boasts a B-segment interior space with a maximum range of 165 miles or 266 km based on the WLTP rating. A J.D. Power Initial Quality Study actually ranked the Leapmotor T03 number one in the BEV segment.

“The shipment of Leapmotor C10 and T03 vehicles to Europe this month is a landmark moment in the partnership between Stellantis and Leapmotor. This demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative, affordable, and sustainable mobility solutions to our customers,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

Tavares slammed US President Joesph Biden’s administration for its 100% tariff on Chinese EV imports. Stellantis will have to contend with similar tariffs in Europe. In July, the European Commission started imposing tariffs on China-made EV imports. The tariffs reach up to 38.1% and are placed on top of the EU’s current 10% rate.

In June, Stellantis and Leapmotor announced plans to produce EVs in Poland. The joint venture has already started testing T03 production at Stellantis’ plant in Poland. The companies aim to reach mass production for the T03 by September 2024.

In October 2023, Stellantis invested €1.5 billion in Leapmotor. Stellantis acquired 20% of Leapmotors’ stock through its initial investment, making it a major shareholder. It also gained two seats on Leapmotor’s Board of Directors. As of this writing, Stellantis owns 51% of Leapmotor.

