Starlink becomes available in New Zealand through retailer Noel Leeming

Starlink internet is expected to become available in New Zealand sometime after December 31, according to Noel Leeming, a technology and appliance store. The retailer said that it became an authorized retailer for the satellite-based internet service and expects the equipment to be available just after the new year.

Noel Leeming is the first retail partner in New Zealand that will sell Starlink’s hardware from its stores or online. The hardware is priced is $520 NZD, and it offers customers a variety of high-speed, low-latency broadband internet plans starting at $159 NZD per month.

Noel Leeming’s merchandise lead, Jason Bell, said that he wanted to bring the new technology to residents of New Zealand first, adding that several customers wanted to try it.

“Whether they are in more remote or rural locations, or they are customers at urban properties looking for options, Starlink is a great way for Kiwis to get connected,” he said.

“Our mission is to help customers use technology to improve their lives, and partnering with Starlink is exciting,” Bell added.

Starlink’s vice president of business operations, Chad Gibbs, said that the retailer’s partnership would enable the service to become even more readily available to New Zealanders.

“By having a presence in Noel Leeming stores across the country, we’re better able to provide Starlink’s game-changing service to Kiwis that don’t have adequate internet,” Gibbs said.

Teslarati reached out to Noel Leeming for additional comments. We’ll update you if/when we receive one.

