Tesla Superchargers follow Model 3 and Model Y to South American country

Tesla Superchargers have followed the Model 3 and Model Y to a South American country, marking their first appearance in Chile after the two vehicles landed there in April.

Tesla announced the first Superchargers have been built and are now active in Chile, with two locations kicking off the expansion of the world’s largest EV charging infrastructure to the South American country.

The first Superchargers in Chile landed in Quilicura, located in Central Chile, and Curauma, a coastal region near the South Pacific Ocean.

In total, eight V4 250 kW Superchargers are available, four in each location. They are also capable of CCS, enabling other electric vehicles to charge if the network is currently open to those manufacturers.

The expansion of Tesla’s Supercharger Network into Chile is monumental for several reasons. The first is confined to Tesla, as it is just another location where the company will be able to confidently sell its vehicles.

While things are likely going to be quiet in terms of sales for right now because of the limited charging availability, there is certainly going to be an expansion of the stalls in the coming years, making Chile an ideal place to own a Tesla EV.

With CCS compatibility, the Chilean EV market should also see a step up. Currently, there is a very limited presence of EVs there. In 2022, sales throughout South America were extremely weak, with 40,700 EVs sold in the entire continent. 19,000 of these sales were in Brazil.

Perhaps Tesla coming to the region with its Supercharger Network will help push EVs in the direction of consumers this year and next.

