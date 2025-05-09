Starlink will launch on United Airlines planes by May 15, 2025, providing select passengers with free internet inflight.

Recently, Sean Cudahy from The Points Guy tried out United Airlines’ free Starlink Wi-Fi. The airline invited a few media to try out Starlink Aviation Wi-Fi before its official launch.

According to Cudahy, connecting to Starlink was easy. All he had to do was take out his phone and connect to the Unitedwifi.com network, which took him to a landing page. Once he clicked “get started” on the landing page, it opened the United mobile app on his phone.

The United app verified Cudahy’s status as a MileagePlus member. After that, all he had to do was click on “connect,” and he was all set. Starlink’s speed was reliable and just what passengers would need on a long flight.

Advertisement

“I ran a speed test, and it clocked the Wi-Fi at 217 Mbps of download speed, and 26.8 Mbps of upload speed,” noted Cudahy.

Cudahy added that connection to Starlink Wi-Fi on his other devices, like his tablet, was easier. All he had to do was scan a QR code on his phone from his tablet.

“United certainly isn’t exaggerating on the speed of the service: I was able to simultaneously watch a live news feed about the selection of a new Pope on one device, and stream a live Major League Baseball game on another,” The Points Guy noted in his review of Starlink Aviation. Starlink Aviation to be available on 2,500 aircraft & counting

United Airlines is offering Starlink services for free to MileagePlus members. Based on Cudahy’s experience, it’s best to download the United mobile app before your flight.

United Airlines expects to equip all 300 of its Embraer 175 planes with Starlink by the end of the year. It plans to install 40 regional jets with Starlink equipment every month.

Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved United Airlines’ Starlink-equipped planes. United plans to roll out Starlink Wi-Fi across all its flights. It is currently working to receive FAA approval to install Starlink equipment on over 16 aircraft models.