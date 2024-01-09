Stellantis & CATL battery factory in Europe expected to land in Spain

By

Stellantis and CATL’s battery factory in Europe may be located in Spain.

Stellantis is in the midst of picking the location of its fourth battery factory in Europe. The legacy automaker will work with CATL in the next battery plant. In November 2023, Stellantis and the Chinese battery supplier signed a Memorandum of Understanding stating CATL would provide lithium-iron-phosphate battery cells and modules to the legacy OEM.

The two companies have not divulged any specific details about the project. However, Stellantis and CATL have shared that they are considering a joint venture wherein both parties contribute equally.

According to Stellantis’ Global Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain, Maxime Picat, the two companies still need a few months to finalize their joint venture. Picat added that it would take three years to get the new battery plant in Europe operational after Stellantis and CATL finalize the details of their collaboration.

The car manufacturer already announced electric vehicle (EV) battery factories in France, Germany, and Italy. It is highly speculated that Stellantis will build an EV battery plant in Spain, considering it already has factories in Madrid, Vigo, and Zaragoza.

Stellantis plans to produce electric vehicles with its STLA small platform in the Vigo and Zaragoza plants. The Vigo plant, in particular, focuses on producing Stellantis’ Citroën vehicles. The legacy OEM plans to release the Citroën New e-C3 this year. It uses LFP battery cells and is expected to start at €23,300.

