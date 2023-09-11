Stellantis opens €40M EV Battery Plant in Europe

By

Stellantis recently opened a state-of-the-art €40 million ($42 million) battery plant in Italy. The batteries made in the Europe-based plant will be used in Stellantis’ future electric vehicles (EVs).

The global automaker’s new $42 million plant is called the Battery Technology Center, located at the Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy. The EV battery plant is one of the largest in Europe, spanning 8,000 square meters. The Battery Technology Center is the automaker’s second new battery plant in Europe. Earlier this year, Stellantis opened the Automotive Cells Company’s battery plant in Billy-Berclau Douvrin, France.

The Battery Technology Center has 32 climatic test cells, allowing Stellantis to test and develop in-house EV battery packs for future electrified vehicles. Over 100 of the legacy automaker’s upskilled workers will oversee the facility’s climatic stress tests, lifespan durability testing, battery management system (BMS) software development and calibration, battery pack teardown, cell analysis, and benchmarking.

“We are in the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine mobility, providing smart and sustainable solutions for our customers,” commented Stellantis Chief Engineering and Technology Officer Ned Curic.

“Our new Battery Technology Center at Mirafiori brings together the tools and talented people we need to design, test, verify, and produce class-leading products that will meet our customers’ needs and accelerate bringing class-leading electric vehicles to customers around the world.”

Stellantis is also building a Battery Technology Center in North America, Windsor, Ontario, and Canada. All battery plants will support Stellantis’ automobile manufacturing network, which includes six gigafactories.

In July, Stellantis announced the construction of a 34 gigawatt-hour (GWh) battery plant in the United States—the company’s second battery facility in North America. Stellantis N.V. and Samsung SDI are working on the project. Their aim for the plant in North America is to start production by 2027. The US-based battery plant will likely qualify Stellantis vehicles for tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.

