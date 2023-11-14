Stellantis production affected by cyberattack on Chinese supplier

By

Multiple car brands under Stellantis were affected by a cyberattack on Chinese supplier, Yanfeng International Automotive Co. Ltd.

Yanfeng supplies automobile manufacturers with car parts including electronics, seats, interiors, and other components. On Monday, November 13, Yanfeng’s website stopped working, resulting in many US-based automakers reporting disruptions in their production. The US automakers affected by the cyberattack on Yanfeng include Stellantis, which encompasses the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram brands.

Stellantis issued a statement about the production disruptions. “Due to an issue with an external supplier, production at some of Stellantis’ North America assembly plants has been disrupted. We are monitoring the situation and working with the supplier to mitigate any further impact on our operations,” said spokesperson Anne Marie Fortunate.

Stellantis has been working hard to transition from producing internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles. The invested in Chinese automaker Leapmotor recently to expand its global electric vehicles (EV) sales. The legacy automaker is a shareholder of Leapmotor after investing €1.5 billion in the Chinese company.

Earlier this month, Stellantis unveiled the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, featuring a battery electric motor and gas engine. The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger will function like a plugin hybrid electric vehicle, revealing where Stellantis sits in its electrification efforts.

