By

The Boring Company (TBC) opened its Hyperloop Plaza to the Bastrop community. The Plaza includes The Boring Company Bodega, Prufrock Pub, and the His & Hers Salon.

The Boring Company Bodega is just part of the company’s Hyperloop Plaza, which promises to offer fun services to the community in Bastrop. The Bodega sells some snacks to the people living near Bastrop, including farm-fresh foods and something TBC calls “future-fancy” goods. The Bodega is open Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Boring Company Bodega is open to the public in Bastrop!



Criticism goes both ways, and my hat is off to Boring Co for creating this incredible community space.



I visited this weekend and was met by friendly staff and big selection of essentials and hard to find artisan… pic.twitter.com/bc0jWVFUHf — Chap Ambrose (@chapambrose) November 13, 2023

Long-time TBC critic Chap Ambrose recently visited The Boring Company Bodega and seemed to have some fun during his visit.

“Criticism goes both ways, and my hat is off to Boring Co. for creating this incredible community space…Well Done Boring Co. This is Bastrop,” Ambrose commented after his visit to The Boring Company Bodega.

The Hyperloop Plaza seems to cater to the Bastrop community’s needs. It appears to be the company’s way of connecting with the people of Bastrop on a deeper level—pun intended. The Bodega includes an area where people can relax, play video games, talk, or eat.

Ambrose shared that TBC is also planning on building a kitchen at the Bodega. According to the Hyperloop Plaza website, it will open a Prufrock Pub soon. However, its His & Hers Salon is open every Monday to Saturday from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. To make an appointment at Hyperloop Plaza’s salon, click here.

The Boring Company has been getting more involved with the Bastrop community as it scales operations in the area. In the summer, The Boring company held an invite-only recruiting event for open jobs in the Bastrop area.

And in September 2023, TBC invited people to its Engineering Demo Day. The event was held for any mechanical, electrical, and software engineers interested in working for The Boring Company in Bastrop.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

The Boring Company opens Hyperloop Plaza to the Bastrop, TX community