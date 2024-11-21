By

Stellantis received more United Auto Workers (UAW) ire after announcing over 1,000 layoffs were coming to auto workers in its Toledo, Ohio factory.

Stellantis announced it would lay off around 1,100 workers at its Toledo Jeep plant. Just last month, the company laid off about 1,000 workers in Michigan.

The Toledo layoffs would start in January 2025, kicking the new year off badly for those 1,100 Stellantis workers. The auto company plans to reduce the production of the Jeep Gladiator from two shifts to one shift, resulting in 1,100 layoffs.

“It is management’s mismanagement, and ultimately, it falls on (Stellantis CEO) Carlos Tavares for these problems,” UAW Local 51 Vice President Luigi Gjokaj told CBS News.

“It’s a complete fallacy. How can you cite market conditions when Ford and GM just reported in their fourth quarter? I wanna say double-digit overprocess, so record profits again. It’s not the market, it’s mismanagement,” Gjokaj elaborated.

In September, Stellantis slashed its 2024 profit forecast, citing competition from China’s auto industry as part of the reason for the revised market outlook and financial guidance. US lawmakers pressured Stellantis in October, asking the carmaker to honor its investment commitments in its contract with the UAW.

