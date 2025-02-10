Tesla launches new insurance policy in California with discount

By

Tesla has launched a new insurance program in California, announcing over the weekend that it is bringing underwriting in-house—and offering a discount for those who switch to the new policy.

On Saturday, Tesla announced that its new insurance policies in California will switch to being underwritten by Tesla Insurance Company from State National Insurance Company, which underwrites its existing plans. The company also said that it will offer a 3-percent discount on a terms’ worth of premiums to those who opt to switch to the new policy.

Tesla also says that customers must elect to switch to the policy by four days before March 14 in order to be eligible for the discount.

READ MORE ON TESLA INSURANCE: Tesla partners with Zurich to provide insurance in Australia

At this time, California is still the only state in which Tesla insurance can’t use real-time Safety Scores for premium rates, though customers can access this feature in the 11 other states where the company’s insurance program is available. Last weekend, Tesla insurance also launched discounts in Arizona and Texas for those who use Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) for 50 percent or more of their driving.

Along with its insurance program in the U.S., Tesla appears to be preparing to launch insurance services in China, as the company officially registered a brokerage in the country in August. In June, Tesla hired former Geico executive Allen Laben as the Head of Strategic Insurance Partnerships, tasked with attempting to help lower the program’s premiums across the U.S.

“Here’s my goal in this role: Make Tesla vehicles EASY and ECONOMICAL to insure,” Laben said following the announcement. “By partnering with insurance companies, teams across Tesla, and collision shops in the USA and Canada, we’ll lower the total cost of Tesla ownership and accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Where is Tesla insurance available?

Tesla currently offers its insurance program in the following 12 U.S. states:

Arizona

California*

Colorado

Illinois

Maryland

Minnesota

Nevada

Ohio

Oregon

Texas

Utah

Virginia

*Tesla insurance in California does not utilize real-time driving Safety Scores due to certain privacy laws.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Tesla launches new insurance policy in California with discount