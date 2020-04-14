Tesla courted with $1 Billion incentive for Cybertruck Gigafactory in Missouri

Recent reports from Missouri reveal that Joplin is offering a $1 billion package to Tesla if the electric car maker decides to build its upcoming Cybertruck Gigafactory in the city. The $1 billion package includes a massive 1,042-acre plot of land at a 50% discount, a 100% tax break for 12 years, and generous state incentives. Considering that the city is located at the heart of America’s pickup truck industry, Joplin’s pitch may very well be compelling for the electric car maker.

In a briefing on Monday, president of the chamber Toby Teeter mentioned that a formal proposal outlining the city’s offer has already been submitted to Tesla Corporate about a week ago. This places Joplin in the running against cities like Austin, TX, which is rumored to be the frontrunner in Tesla’s Cybertruck Gigafactory race, and Tulsa, OK, which has offered a massive 1500-acre plot of land for the upcoming electric pickup factory.

“Tesla is looking for a new location somewhere in the Midwest for a Gigafactory. Approximately a week ago, the city of Joplin and the Chamber of Commerce put a formal bid together and submitted it to Tesla corporate,” he said, as noted in a Joplin Globe report.

The 1,042-acre site will be located near west 20th Street and JJ Highway, within the Wildwood Ranch development west of Joplin. If Tesla’s previous facilities are any indication, the Cybertruck Gigafactory could employ up to 7,000 people from the area, making it a valuable contributor to the state’s economy.

Commenting further, Teeter stated that Joplin’s workforce amounts to 193,000 people within a 20-mile radius and 279,000 within a 30-mile radius. About 150 dedicated battery engineers and over 500 licensed engineers are also present within a 60-mile radius. But perhaps most importantly, the president of the chamber stated Joplin is located right at the heart of America’s pickup truck industry, making it the perfect location for the Cybertruck Gigafactory.

“We’re also the trucking capital of America. That gives Tesla front-row access to its next market with four of the largest trucking companies in the nation within a 60-mile radius,” Teeter said.

Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw, for his part, stated that the Gigafactory would be an opportunity for the city. Considering Tesla’s reputation for being a next-generation carmaker, the presence of a Cybertruck factory in Joplin would likely make the city more attractive to professionals, both in the automotive and the tech industry.

“I think it would be a great opportunity to get ready if we weren’t. I think it just opens some doors. One of the things Toby and we, as a city, saw with our two major medical centers and the KCU medical school coming here is that we need to attract people to come to our community. It would be using a lot of our workers, but I believe it would be a very big attraction for people to come from the rest of the state or from other areas of the country” to live and work here,” Shaw said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has mentioned that the Cybertruck is seeing a lot of demand from consumers. Designed unlike anything else on the road today, the Cybertruck has the potential to disrupt the extremely popular and lucrative pickup market. If successful, the Cybertruck may do to pickups what the Model 3 did to high-performance midsize sedans. Tesla would just have to be ready to meet the demand for the all-electric truck.