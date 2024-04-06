Tesla is planning a 200+ stall Supercharger site in Florida

By

Tesla is planning to build a massive new Supercharger station in Florida, set to be the world’s largest with over 200 charging stalls.

According to site plans filed during a pre-application meeting with Osceola County last month, Tesla is set to build a Supercharger station in Yeehaw Junction with more than 200 charging stalls, as can be seen in the preliminary draft of the site. The plans, as shared by X user MarcoRPi1 on Saturday, show the site to be located at 3010 State Rd. 60, off of exit 193 on the Florida Turnpike and near the junction with I-95.

While the plans are only preliminary, they show roughly 160 V3 charging stalls and 40 standalone stalls, including eight pull-through stalls for trailers. According to Marco, the site is also expected to be built in a three-phase construction project, with the site opening stalls progressively.

In the document, you can see that GPD Group Inc. is managing construction on the project, and the site may also include up to four Megapacks, as can be seen near the electrical cabinets in the draft.

In February, Tesla also filed plans for a 164-stall Supercharger station in Kern County, California, which would also be larger than any currently active stations. At this time, some of the largest stations include the Harris Ranch Supercharger in Coalinga, California, with 98 stalls, as followed by an Supercharger in Quartzsite, Arizona with 84 stalls.

The news also comes as Tesla has begun rolling out Supercharger access to other electric vehicle (EV) brands, with the company last month opening its stations to both Ford and Rivian. The automaker is also expected to open the Supercharger network to other EVs from General Motors (GM), Polestar and parent company Volvo. Tesla has also been making progress on a unique Supercharger with a diner and drive-in theater in Los Angeles, California, featuring two screens, a 1950s-style restaurant and around 32 charging stalls.

