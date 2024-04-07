Tesla continues its Cybertruck-towed Mobile Gallery in New York City

By

Tesla continues its so-called “Mobile Gallery” in New York this weekend, in which a Cybertruck has been towing a Model Y encased in glass around the city as a means of advertising.

Last month, a unique advertisement from Tesla was spotted highlighting the Model Y’s status as the best-selling vehicle in the world last year. The advertisement includes a Model Y in a glass case being towed by a Cybertruck, and Tesla has been hauling the display around to different locations in New York City.

Citing preliminary auto data from JATO Dynamics, the glass case reads as follows:

“The Best-Selling Car in the World is Made in America.”

The Tesla North America account posted about the touring display on X on Friday, along with a list of the specific locations the Cybertruck and trailer would be heading to. The route, set to take place from Friday to Sunday, has been hitting popular locations such as the Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Times Square, and several other spots.

The account has also been sharing photos and videos to the thread throughout the weekend, and updating its page to keep the public notified of where the display will be headed next. You can see some short video footage from Friday night below, showing multiple additional Cybertrucks surrounding the towing display.

At the time of writing, the account has said it’s heading to Brooklyn to kick off its final day. You can see Tesla’s full itinerary for the weekend below, as shared by the company on Friday.

Cybertruck-towed Model Y ad in NYC: Friday, April 5

Columbus Circle

Lincoln Center

Planetarium

Columbia University

Guggenheim

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Radio City Music Hall

Rockefeller Center

NYC Public Library

Empire State Building

Bryant Park

Times Square

Cybertruck-towed Model Y ad in NYC: Saturday, April 6

Javitz Center

11th Ave

Cybertruck-towed Model Y ad in NYC: Sunday, April 7

Wall Street Charging Bull

World Trade Center

Union Square

Washington Square Park

In recent months, Tesla has increasingly been deploying unique forms of advertising such as this. For example — and despite the fact that it’s not yet on sale in markets outside the U.S. — Tesla has brought the Cybertruck to Germany, China and Japan as a display, along with boosting ads with online retailers, social media and more.

Tesla has also been particularly focused on social media efforts amidst its latest shift toward advertising, with many executives becoming more active on these platforms and interacting directly with product owners, fans, shareholders and others.

