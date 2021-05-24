Tesla accounted for 74% of all EVs sold in the US for the past 3 years: study

By

A 3-year study has found that Tesla occupies 74% of the electric vehicle market in the United States. Over the past three years, the study counted 568,881 EVs sold in the US, accounting for 97% of the entire EV market in the country. Tesla sold 430,592 electric vehicles in the same period.

The study revealed that the Tesla Model 3 made up about 51% of the average EV market share with 296,392 sedans sold over the past three years. The Tesla Model 3 is the country’s best-selling electric vehicle, according to the study.

Following the Model 3 in second and third place are the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X, respectively. Over the past three years, the study calculated that Tesla sold 67,335 Model S sedans, making up 12% of the EV market in the United States. The EV manufacturer sold about 67,225, taking up another 12% of the EV market in the US.

Coming in fourth place with 57,629 vehicles sold is the Chevy Bolt, which made up 10% of the EV market in the US for the past three years. Following the Bolt is the Nissan Leaf with a 7% market share and 38,310 vehicles sold. The rest of the EVs that made up the top ten vehicles in the US EV market include the BMW i3, VW e-Golf, Fiat 500E, Audi e-Tron, and the Kia Soul EV.

In the last TSLA earnings call, Elon Musk stated that the Tesla Model 3 became the best-selling luxury sedan in the first quarter of this year. He also announced Tesla’s goal to make the Tesla Model Y the best-selling car or truck of any kind in the world by either 2022 or 2023.

Tesla seems to be on track with its Model Y goals. Based on a small study by Car and Driver, Tesla Model Y sales have already started to overtake Model 3 sales in California. Musk mentioned in the past the Model Y sales would eventually overtake the Model 3, Model S, and Model X combined. Based on the study, Musk’s predictions seem to be on point.

