Tesla adds Clear PPF to protect Model 3/Y paint

Tesla has added a Clear Paint Protection Film (PPF) to protect your Model 3 and Model Y in its Online Shop just a day or so after it initially started offering wraps for the cars.

Tesla writes:

“Wrap your Model 3 or Model Y in one of our premium Clear Films, only available through Tesla. Offered in Gloss Clear, which will keep your paint’s existing gloss finish, and Satin Clear, which will change your paint’s gloss finish to matte.”

Tesla says the wraps are “self-healing, urethane-based film” and will protect your car against chips, scratches, and swirling. They are also more environmentally friendly than traditional vinyl wraps, but Tesla does not detail how.

Just as the seven Color Wraps Tesla started offering on October 10, they will be installed at the Service Centers in West Covina, California, and Carlsbad, California.

The PPF wraps will be available in two options: Clear Gloss and Clear Satin, offering either a shiny or flat option for the vehicles.

Here are a few Tesla vehicles in varying colors with the PPF installed:

Credit: Tesla Credit: Tesla Credit: Tesla Credit: Tesla

PPF has several benefits for your vehicle and can improve the longevity of its paint and look, as weather and other factors can take away the natural shine and appearance of your car, making it less of a head-turner from when you bought it.

Things like the sun’s UV rays, stones on the road, acid rain, bird droppings, and other unavoidable factors can all contribute to the paint having less quality over time.

PPF protects against all of these things and can be replaced every few years, keeping your car in pristine condition from an aesthetic perspective.

Tesla lists the price as $5,000. While many people were outraged at the price of the color wraps, the price of the clear PPF varies, but Detailed Image says it can cost between $1,200 to $1,500 on the low end, and $1,800 to $2,200 on the high end.

