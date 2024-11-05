Tesla adds nifty Supercharging feature for those who haul

By

Tesla has added a nifty Supercharging feature for drivers who choose to haul or tow with their electric vehicles, and something others will undoubtedly appreciate.

Over the years, Tesla Superchargers have continued to expand. There are over 6,700 Supercharger locations globally and over 62,400 individual connectors, most of which are available to more EVs than just Teslas.

Because of Tesla’s new vehicles and the fact that non-Tesla EVs can charge at so many locations, stall designs that will make the charging experience easier for everyone are a necessity. This can be combatted with longer cables, bigger stalls, and other things.

However, there are EV drivers, now more than ever, with electric trucks entering the market from a variety of manufacturers that require even more space. Hauling and towing are activities that many do on a daily basis, so getting Superchargers with proper stalls to support them is a necessity, especially as EV adoption is increasing.

Now, Tesla is making it easier for these folks to know which Supercharger locations are most suitable for their vehicles and additional cargo.

Tesla is adding a new feature to its maps that will identify Supercharger locations that have trailer-compatible parking spaces. The spots will automatically appear if the vehicle is in Tow Mode.

Tesla’s Release Notes for the feature state (via Not a Tesla App):

“You can now see if a Supercharger has trailer-compatible spaces. Tap a Supercharger location pin on the map to see if it is trailer-friendly. If your vehicle is in Tow Mode, trailer-friendly Supercharger locations will appear at the top of the list.”

The change is a huge advantage for those who will be using the Teslas for hauling and towing.

Proper trip preparation and knowing at which Supercharger locations to stop for charging will save some of the pain and hassle of arriving at less-than-suitable locations that are tight or filled.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com

Tesla adds nifty Supercharging feature for those who haul