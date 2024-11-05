By

Tesla has officially opened up its Supercharger network to other electric vehicle (EV) brands in a new European country, coming as the second country in which the U.S. automaker has done so.

On Tuesday, the Tesla Charging account on X announced that it has officially opened all Superchargers in Sweden to non-Tesla EV brands. The company is celebrating the move by offering free charging all day on Wednesday for both Tesla and other EV brands.

Tesla also says that, when using the Superchargers, non-Tesla EV owners will see temporary 104 SEK authorization on their bank accounts, though the authorization will be removed upon completion of the charging session.

The Netherlands is the only other country where Superchargers are open to all non-Tesla EVs, after the company expressed interest in doing so worldwide and launched a pilot program in the country in 2022. Tesla has opened Superchargers to other brands in South Korea and the U.S., though only at select locations.

Tesla announced last year that it would eventually open all U.S. Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs, just months before announcing initial deals with automakers for its North American Charging Standard (NACS). Throughout the latter half of the year, following Ford’s adoption of the standard, every other major automaker slowly signed on to partnerships adopting Tesla’s charging port, and gaining eventual access to the charging network.

So far, just Ford, Rivian, General Motors (GM), and Polestar have access to all Superchargers in the U.S. through the use of an adapter, though Tesla is expected to continue adding other brands as it rolls the network out to the rest of the industry in the coming years.

Sweden is one of the countries with the highest EV adoption rate, alongside the nearby Norway, which recently reached a 96.4-percent EV market share in September. In Sweden, EVs have had a market share of over 60 percent so far this year. Tesla has also been facing strikes in Sweden over the last year or so, though the Supercharger network and overall EV sales have continued to increase in the country despite the labor efforts.

