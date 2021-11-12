Tesla Model Y gets $1,000 price increase as delivery estimates get later into 2022

By

Tesla raised the price of the Model Y by $1,000 for 2022, after price increase last week. The Tesla Model Y Long Range is now $58,990 before options, while the Performance variant is $63,990 before options.

Before the recent price increase, the Tesla Model Y Long Range was priced at $57,990 before options, while the Performance variant was priced at $62,990 before options. Tesla raised the Model Y and Model 3’s price by $1,000 last week. The most recent price increase is the second time Tesla has raised the Model Y’s starting price in November.

The price increase hints that Tesla is still dealing with cost pressure in its supply chain. The pandemic has caused supply chain challenges for many companies this year.

“Our goal really is to make the cars as affordable as possible. We are seeing significant cost pressure in our supply chain, and so we’ve had to increase—at least temporarily,” said Elon Musk during the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting. “But we do hope to actually reduce the prices over time and make them more affordable.”

Despite the price increases, demand for the Model Y seems stable. Last week, the Model Y officially sold out in the United States for the rest of 2021, around the same time as Tesla’s first price increase in November. The Model Y Performance’s expected delivery date is currently January 2022 in the US. Meanwhile, the estimated delivery date for the Model Y Long Range in the US is already well into next year on June 2022.

The Model Y Standard Range officially sold out in China earlier this week. The estimated delivery date for the MIC Model Y SR+ is 10-12 weeks, around mid-January to early February 2022. Recent pictures online suggest that Tesla Giga Shanghai is preparing to ship another round of Model Y and Model 3 exports to Europe.

The Model Y Long Range variants have an estimated delivery date of December 2021 in Germany. So Giga Shanghai may be shipping Model Y LR units in the next batch of exports.

