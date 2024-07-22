Tesla app update debuts new non-Tesla EV charge filtering options

By

Tesla’s latest app update has added a new option for filtering charging options for non-Tesla electric vehicles (EVs), as was first noticed this week.

On Monday, Tesla’s mobile app version 4.35.1 was spotted by Not a Tesla App, featuring newly updated filtering options under the “Other EV” charging option. The update combines the availability and distance sort by options into one dropdown arrow, and adds the option to filter charger locations by either 0-70kW or 71-250kW.

Tesla regularly updates its mobile app software, often adding new features or just making subtle improvements to existing options. The company recently also added a useful feature in 4.35.0 that avoids waking your vehicle when using the mobile app, in order to help save battery.

J.D. Power recently named the Tesla mobile app the best out of any OEM, with the app earning the highest score at 847 on a 1,000-point scale. The rest of the top five was made up by Mercedes me connect (843), My BMW (834), Genesis Intelligent Assistant (833), and My Porsche (800). Apps from Subaru, VinFast, Volkswagen, and Chevy fell at the low-end of the list.

In April, Tesla also launched Powerwall and home energy demos on the mobile app, letting users without the company’s solar and home battery products see how the overall ecosystem looks for owners. Anyone can access the demo, including those without a Tesla or other EV, simply by choosing to “Continue as Guest.”

During the same month, Tesla teased a look at the app for an upcoming Robotaxi ride-sharing platform, featuring a similar design language to what users will find in the app today. Although Tesla previously planned to unveil an upcoming Robotaxi platform in August, Elon Musk recently confirmed reports that the launch event will be delayed.

It’s not yet clear when the postponed event will take place, though many shareholders are expecting to hear more details about the plans during Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings call on Tuesday.

