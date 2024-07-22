Tesla diner is officially ready to get its second movie screen

By

At Tesla’s upcoming Supercharger, diner, and drive-in theater site in Los Angeles, power lines that were previously preventing the frame for the second movie screen from being built have now come down.

Following the initial disconnection of the first power line last week, footage from the YouTube channel and drone observer 247Tesla posted last Monday showed that the remaining power line and connections have since been removed, meaning that the site is ready to get a frame its second movie screen.

The site also has many of the materials that will be used to build the second screen, and crews are also preparing to lay an additional exterior layer to the diner, while interior work continues. In addition, the parking lot grading is nearly completed, and the whole site is really starting to look close to the finished product.

To be sure, the frame will likely look like the one built a few months ago, and it may take a bit longer for them to build out the actual screen. If holding to drive-in and general movie theater tradition, the site may use a high-powered projector, and the screens would likely then include some kind of coated vinyl material.

The site, soon to be home to a unique 50s-style diner and drive-in as initially conceptualized by Elon Musk in 2018, has been under construction since crews first broke ground in September. The first movie screen went up in March, while recent work has brought more of the restaurant building’s interior and exterior together and closer to completion.

Musk has said that the movie screens will play highlight reels from some of history’s best moments in film, while the diner will feature waiters in roller skates, rock and roll music, and more.

Tesla’s diner is located at 7001 West Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, and the company initially received permitting to work on the project throughout much of last year. Plans for the Supercharger site show that it will include roughly 32 charging stalls, and you can see multi-level seating for the diner building.

Although this will be the first Supercharger, diner, and drive-in theater location, there has also been much speculation since the project’s start as to whether Tesla could build more of them. The company was already approved for trademarks related to its restaurant business in 2021, so if the LA site is successful, it might not be out of the question.

