One software developer has put together renders for what a Tesla app for Apple Watch could look like, and the concept already seems to have some fans on board.

In a pair of posts over the weekend, software developer and X user David Krasniy shared a few photos of what a Tesla app could look like on the Apple Watch, including vehicle controls, status indicators, navigation, and more. Not surprisingly, the images are heavily based on the current visualizations offered in Tesla’s vehicles and its phone app, only simplified into a minimal, aesthetically pleasing fit for the Apple Watch.

Krasniy shows one image of a Cybertruck’s battery charge level as it’s being charged, featuring the buttons to unlock the electric vehicle, manage climate, other vehicle control options. The second rendering includes a look at what Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised could look like on the Watch while in use in the Cybertruck, showing the ability to press a button to “Pull Over Safely,” estimated arrival time, charge level, vehicle speed, and still other details and controls.

Yet another image shared on Sunday shows what the Model 3 could look like with the Autopark function, with the Watch displaying a simple “Start” button, and a smaller “Cancel Autopark” option. You can see all three of the renderings below.

Tesla fans have imagined several different fictional products in renderings over the years, from additional electric vehicles (EVs) and camper van concepts to Supercharging sites now being made real, and more.

With such a heavy focus on software across its EV and energy products, Tesla has a fairly cohesive design language and ecosystem across its applications. The company recently teased plans for an upcoming Robotaxi ride-sharing app, and it has developed mobile controls for its Energy and EV products in software updates over the years.

