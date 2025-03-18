News
Tesla has joined the Australian Energy Council
Tesla Energy will join a top energy council in Australia, as it continues to deploy a wide range of battery projects in the country.
Tesla has been announced as the most recent member to join an industry group of electricity and energy businesses in Australia, coming amidst a wave of grid- and home-scale battery deployments in the country from the U.S. manufacturer.
Last week, Tesla Australia officially joined the Australian Energy Council (AEC) as the group’s newest member, contributing to a group of companies that administers gas and electricity to over 10 million homes. The news, announced in a post on LinkedIn, comes as Tesla continues to expand the presence of its grid-scale Megapacks and home-scale Powerwalls in Australia and elsewhere,
The council wrote the following announcement message in the post:
AEC membership provides an opportunity to collaborate to develop the solutions necessary to drive Australia’s energy transition. Together, we aim to create positive outcomes for consumers across the nation as the energy system decarbonises.
We look forward to working closely with Tesla Australia to help shape the future of Australia’s energy landscape.
The announcement also garnered a response from Tesla Energy’s Regional Director for the Asia-Pacific region Josef Tadich, who shared a few words about the news in another post:
A big thank you to Louisa Kinnear and the Australian Energy Council, Tesla are very much looking forward to working together in this space, in what is turning out to be an exciting 2025.
Wholesale and retail electricity markets are rapidly adapting and changing to new technologies, with more renewables and storage on the supply side, and more generation and flexible loads on the Customer demand side with VPPs, and controllable EV charging loads to name a few. Great time to be in this dynamic space!
READ MORE ON TESLA ENERGY IN AUSTRALIA: Tesla building battery repair facility near Collie Megapack project
The announcement comes as Tesla has shipped Megapacks to a handful of energy storage sites in Australia, including a 1,600MWh Tesla Megapack facility in Plumpton, Victoria that’s expected to turn on sometime this year. Tesla is also working on expanding the Western Australia “Collie” battery, which will feature 2,240 MWh of Megapack storage upon completion of phase two.
While the U.S. company currently builds its Megapacks at a so-called “Megafactory” in Lathrop, California, the company began production last month at a second Megafactory in Shanghai, China that’s expected to supply future energy projects in Australia. The company has also teased plans for a third Megafactory, though it isn’t yet clear where that could be built.
In addition to Tesla’s grid-scale Megapack batteries, the company also builds the Powerwall home-scale battery, which can be used for households or commercial buildings to store energy, along with being able to deploy energy back to the grid. Tesla also launched its next-generation Powerwall 3 in the Australian market last year.
The company utilizes its network of Powerwall owners to create giant, distributed batteries, called Virtual Power Plants (VPPs), effectively letting owners sell electricity back to the electrical grid during periods of peak demand. These programs are being utilized across much of Australia and several other markets throughout the world, and Tesla said in October that it had reached over 100,000 Powerwalls participating in VPPs worldwide.
Tesla receives its first robotaxi permit in California
Tesla’s robotaxi services are one step closer to making it to California.
Ahead of Tesla’s plans to roll out a fleet of commercial robotaxis, the company has gained its first permit in a series of those needed to begin operating driverless ride-hailing services in California.
On Monday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced the approval of Tesla’s application for a charter-party carrier permit, which licenses the company to run ride-hailing and chauffeur services in the state, according to a report from Reuters on Tuesday.
The permit allows Tesla to own and operate a chauffeur fleet for certain commercial purposes, including the ability to transport employees across pre-arranged navigation routes. However, this permit does not yet offer full approval for ride-hailing or autonomous vehicle use.
Still, the permit comes as the first in a series of those Tesla will need to launch a highly-anticipated autonomous robotaxi business, which is expected to begin rolling out in Texas and California this year. Tesla also released its two-seat, steering wheel-less Cybercab at an event in October, eventually expected to be the basic fleet vehicle for driverless ride-hailing purposes.
You can see Tesla’s render for a ride-hailing mobile app below, along with Teslarati’s coverage of the October 10 “We, Robot” unveiling event for the Cybercab.
🎥: Our FULL first ride in the @Tesla Cybercab pic.twitter.com/6gR7OgKRCz
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 11, 2024
READ MORE ON TESLA’S ROBOTAXI BUSINESS: Tesla flexes Robotaxi wireless charging — autonomy from top to bottom
In California, the CPUC will also co-manage regulatory needs for autonomy approval for Tesla, alongside the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
During Tesla’s Q3 earnings call last November, Elon Musk said that Tesla employees in the Bay Area were already testing a ride-hailing service internally. Using an app, Musk said employees could already request rides and be taken to anywhere in the Bay.
Meanwhile, Tesla is aiming to roll out initial unsupervised rides as a service in the Austin, Texas area this summer, based on its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. The system is first expected to be usable on individual owners’ vehicles, eventually using the recently unveiled Cybercab autonomous vehicle on a wider scale.
Tesla also hopes to expand the service to other states by the end of the year, though it’s not yet clear where.
Tesla mobile app tracker reports first lines referencing robotaxi service
Tesla arsonist set himself on fire after throwing Molotov cocktail: authorities
Witnesses reported that the suspect caught fire mid-act, with one device scorching his back as he fled.
An arson attempt targeting a Tesla charging station in South Carolina left the suspect engulfed in flames and facing up to 20 years in prison, authorities have stated.
The suspect allegedly torched three chargers in a protest against President Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, scrawling anti-Trump graffiti before accidentally setting himself ablaze with his own Molotov cocktails, as noted in a New York Post report.
Arsonist Burns Self in Tesla Protest
Federal prosecutors stated that 24-year-old Daniel Clarke-Pounder hurled five Molotov cocktails at a Tesla charging station in North Charleston, igniting three chargers while leaving messages like “f–k Trump” and “long live the Ukraine” in the area. Witnesses reported that Clarke-Pounder caught fire mid-act, with one device scorching his back as he fled, according to a police report cited by WCBD.
“The suspect had accidentally caught their own back on fire while throwing the devices,” an initial police report noted. Clarke-Pounder was arraigned in federal court, though his injuries remained undisclosed.
Backlash Targets Musk’s Tesla Empire
The fiery incident follows a wave of hostility toward Tesla, fueled by Musk’s leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under U.S. President Donald Trump. Over the past months, Teslas have been subjected to vandalism incidents, and some locations have been shot up. In some cases, Tesla locations have been attacked with Molotov cocktails.
Officials such as President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi have issued stern warnings against those who wish to attack Tesla and its customers. Trump, for one, pledged that anyone caught attacking American companies like Tesla will “go through hell.”
“No Place in Our Community”
Acting U.S. Attorney Brook B. Andrews condemned the attack, stating, “While we will defend the public’s right to peaceful protest, we will not hesitate to act when protest crosses the line into violence and mayhem.
“These kinds of attacks have no place in our community… We must remain united in our commitment to safety and respect for all, regardless of political differences.”
Tesla excluded from incentives in Canada over Trump tariffs
Tesla has been excluded from two Canadian EV incentive programs, as the country’s officials grapple with tariffs from the Trump administration.
Tesla has been excluded from electric vehicle (EV) incentive programs in Canada in recent weeks, as officials attempt to retaliate against CEO Elon Musk and the Trump administration’s recent tariffs.
In a press conference on Monday, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said that the city would no longer provide tax incentives for Tesla vehicles for ride-hailing and taxi purposes, effectively excluding the brand from a program offering reduced fees for going electric. The news also comes after a British Columbia (B.C.) official announced last week that Tesla’s vehicles would no longer get EV rebates for home charging equipment.
“We are giving incentives for people to migrate into electric cars, except we will stop giving incentives, financial incentives to buy Tesla,” Chow said during the media conference. “We have certainly said that if you want to buy Tesla, go ahead, but don’t count on taxpayer money to subsidize it.”
The program is part of a citywide initiative to offer reduced licensing and renewal fees for ride-hailing vehicle purchasers going electric, set to run through 2029 in efforts to electrify the city’s taxi fleet and lower emissions.
The Toronto Mayor also went on to point out that “there are other electric cars around,” which fleet operators would have to consider She also addressed whether the city would re-evaluate carbon emissions goals in light of the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) doing so in recent weeks, saying that the city “would like to reduce [its] carbon footprint as quickly as possible,” but that it could always look at “whether or not the deadline makes sense.”
At the time of writing, the Mayor’s office has not yet responded to Teslarati’s request for clarification on how many vehicles have utilized the program. You can watch the full press conference below, with Chow discussing the incentive around 17:30.
READ MORE ON CANADA: Tesla is getting targeted by Canada officials over rocky Trump relations
Canada’s iZEV rebates were officially paused in January, according to Transport Canada’s website, and while the previous program’s funding was depleted, the previous contract’s had an end date of March 31. The web page also says that the “continuation of eligibility remains at the Minister of Transport’s discretion,” along with highlighting that eligibility ended on October 1, 2024 for vehicles from countries that do not have a free-trade agreement with Canada.
Last week, B.C. Premier David Eby also announced plans to remove Tesla from the B.C. Hydro EV charging rebate program, as a provincial response to Musk and his recent involvement with the Trump administration.
“It’s just for Tesla and it’s because of Elon Musk,” Eby said (via CBC).
The Premier also said he felt that if taxpayers knew thousands of dollars would go to Musk’s company through the subsidy program, “they’d want to throw up.”
The B.C. Hydro program offers up to $350 in rebates to residents who purchase and install EV chargers in their homes. As of March 12, Tesla products, such as the company’s Wall Connector, have become ineligible for the rebate.
“I thought [Tesla products] shouldn’t be made available on a public subsidy program right now,” said Adrian Dix, B.C. Energy Minister, in response to a reporter this month after evaluating the province’s rebate programs in recent months. “I don’t think anyone in British Columbia needs to be told why, and I think most people would support their removal from that list.”
The removal of Tesla’s products from the B.C. Hydro program also elicited a response from Musk on X, who reposted the story, simply writing “crazy.”
