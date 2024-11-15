Tesla brings latest juicy offer to table to boost end of year EV sales

By

Tesla is bringing its latest juicy offer to the table in an effort to boost end-of-year electric vehicle sales, a routine occurrence for this time of year and nothing anyone should be surprised about.

At the end of the year, Tesla usually tends to offer various incentive packages like free Supercharging, free Full Self-Driving trials, or even lower prices on its vehicles to push deliveries upward.

2024 shows the company is not adopting a different strategy. Tesla is preparing to deliver roughly the same number of vehicles as last year when it handed over 1.81 million cars to owners in 2023.

This year, the company spent time developing its next-gen platform, a project that contributed to a “notably lower” growth rate in 2024.

This should be the only year we see Tesla hover around the same number of deliveries as it did in the past. However, it is ensuring it at least passes the mark of last year by rolling out its end of year offers.

Tesla is now offering three months of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) and free Supercharging for any customer that takes delivery of a new inventory vehicle by the end of the year.

Tesla said in its announcement that this offer cannot be postponed to a later time or transferred to any other account or vehicle. Used vehicles and business orders are excluded from the promotion.

However, the offer is valid on any Tesla model, including Cybertruck, so there are no limitations as to which vehicle you can buy.

This is not the only active promotion Tesla is using to push sales out as the year comes to an end. In Europe, it is also offering one year of free Supercharging on Model Y deliveries that occur before the end of the year, a great offer.

