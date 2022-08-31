Tesla formally hits 100 Supercharger stations in Beijing alone

By

A recent announcement from Tesla China has revealed that the electric vehicle maker now has 100 Supercharger stations in Beijing alone. These stations offer 890 rapid-charging stalls, and they are expected to provide Tesla owners in the city with ample locations to recharge their Teslas when needed.

Tesla China noted that with its 100 Supercharger stations in Beijing, Tesla owners in the city should be able to find a charging site within 15 minutes. Beyond its Supercharger Network, Tesla China has also set up 32 destination charging stations in the city. Tesla’s destination chargers in Beijing offer 110 charging piles for EV owners.

As noted in a Beijing Daily report, the electric vehicle maker celebrated the milestone with a “T-talk” event on Tuesday. During the event, Tesla China’s head of Supercharger network development and operations, Zhang Lina, stated that the company would likely open its rapidly-growing Supercharger network to other EV brands in the future. Tesla, however, is still conducting tests on the compability of other electric cars to its network.

“As far as China is concerned, we are still conducting technical tests on the compatibility and adaptation of other brands after the opening,” Zhang said.

Tesla’s open Supercharger program has been started in Europe, and so far, it appears to be quite successful. Tesla’s rates for its Supercharger membership packages in the United States also briefly went online earlier this month. With these in mind, it appears that Tesla is busy preparing itself for the opening of its Supercharger Network in several territories.

Tesla China has so far built over 1,200 Supercharger stations on the Chinese mainland, with the locations offering almost 9,000 charging stalls for EV owners as of August 30, 2022. Over 700 destination chargers have also been installed on the mainland, which provide over 1,800 charging piles.

The idea of sharing charging stations with other EVs has been promoted by other electric vehicle makers in China. Fellow EV maker NIO, for example, has kept its charging network open to over EV brands, and during the company’s Power Day event in July, NIO co-founder and president Qin Lihong encouraged other electric vehicle makers to open their respective charging networks to all electric vehicle owners.

