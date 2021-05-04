Tesla buyers in California can again receive ‘$1,500 Clean Fuel Reward’

Tesla buyers in California can once again receive the State’s $1,500 Clean Fuel Reward for purchasing an electric vehicle. The incentive was established by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in an attempt to “make it easier to own an EV.” The discount applies to all four currently offered Tesla models and can be combined with other potential incentives for additional savings.

Tesla added the alert that advises California residents that they can now receive an additional $1,500 incentive for purchasing an electric car. Available on the Design Studio for all four Tesla vehicles, the alert states, “the $1,500 Clean Fuel Reward is now available for California residents.

The incentive was offered to California car buyers last year in mid-November 2020 and expired on December 31, 2020. CARB, along with numerous utility providers in California, came up with the incentive to convince car buyers to either purchase or lease new vehicles that are eligible for the reward. No income or location restrictions are outlined. It just requires the purchased vehicle to be registered within the State of California.

“The goal of the program is to accelerate the number of electric vehicles on California’s roads and highways,” Sandy Berg, Vice Chairperson of CARB, said. “The instant point-of-sale price reduction of up to $1,500 will help make these ultra-clean cars more affordable, especially for low-income families or those living in disadvantaged communities.”

The incentive qualifies both Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) or Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV). Additionally, the Clean Fuel Reward’s official website states that “Battery Electric (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) light-duty vehicles with a battery capacity of 5 kWh or greater are eligible for the California Clean Fuel Reward.”

Thanks to their considerably large batteries, all of Tesla’s vehicles qualify for the maximum $1,500 reward. The incentive does not replace the California Clean Vehicle Rebate Program (CVRP) and can be stacked with other incentives for more savings.

The Terms and Conditions for the $1,500 California Clean Fuel Award are available below.

CCFR Customer Terms and Conditions Agreement v3 by Joey Klender on Scribd