Tesla calls out Bloomberg for falsely claiming David Searle left the company

Tesla confirmed that its Head of Legal, David Searle, has not left his position less than a month ago. Searle is still with the company. Tesla responded directly to Bloomberg on Twitter pointing out that the article was false.

According to the article, Searle left his position at Tesla less than a month ago. Bloomberg cited three people familiar with the matter who said that Dinna Eskin, a Deputy General Counsel at Tesla relieved Searle after the internal purchasing scandal took place. Teslarati covered the Bloomberg report earlier today.

Tesla’s Legal Department has been increasing its employees. In May, Elon Musk announced that it was forming a “hardcore litigation department” for Tesla to directly initiate and execute lawsuits. The team reports directly to Elon Musk and is growing.

During my own interview with Elon Musk in July, I asked how the team was coming along. Elon Musk told me that Tesla was hiring some lawyers for the team and that several talented lawyers have sent in their resumes.

“Tesla’s just under a relentless attack from so many. So I think we just have to have like a strong litigation group that fights back, essentially. A lot of really talented lawyers have sort of sent in their resumes, and we’re actually going through that. We’re going to be hiring a bunch of people who responded to my tweet. We’re under constant attack. It’s insane,” Elon Musk told me.

Earlier this month the company hired Derek Windham as its senior director and deputy general counsel for corporate securities. Previously, Windham worked at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. for seven years.

This isn’t the first time the media has gotten a few things wrong about Tesla or Elon Musk. Last month, the Wall Street Journal claimed that the Tesla CEO was the reason for Sergey Brin and his former wife’s divorce. Elon Musk debunked the claime but the WSJ stood by its sources insisting that it was confident in its sources.

