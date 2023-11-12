Tesla casting machine supplier to build Giga Presses for Volvo

By

Tesla’s Giga Presses continue to catch on with other automakers shifting to electric vehicles (EVs), as the company’s casting machine supplier has just announced a new contract with Volvo.

Italian casting machine manufacturer IDRA announced a partnership with Volvo in a press release this week, with the company set to install two 9,000-ton Giga Presses at the automaker’s Košice, Slovakia factory. The casting machines, originally developed for Tesla, have also been adopted recently by Ford, Toyota and Volvo owner Geely.

“Idra’s Italian innovation has played a pivotal role in leading the revolution in automotive manufacturing,” IDRA wrote in the release. “Their expertise and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in the development and implementation of the Giga Press technology. The collaboration with the brand exemplifies the company’s dedication to driving progress in the industry.”

According to a press release published last year by Volvo, The Košice plant is expected to have production equipment, likely including the Giga Presses, installed next year. In addition, the company says series production of the company’s electric vehicles (EVs) will begin in 2026, and it says the plant will be completely climate neutral upon its opening.

Eventually, Volvo says it hopes to produce around 250,000 cars per year at the Slovakia factory, providing several thousands of jobs.

The news comes of IDRA supplying casting machines to Volvo comes after we reported last year that the automaker would be adopting Tesla’s Gigacasting techniques, particularly at the automaker’s Toslanda, Sweden factory that produces the Volvo XC90, XC60 and V90.

In a statement last year, Volvo vehicle platform architect Mikael Fermer called the shift to Tesla’s casting style the “biggest technology shift since we switched from wood to steel (for car bodies).”

Tesla was the first automaker to begin producing large aluminum die casts for a vehicle’s rear underbody, reducing parts and scrap and generally improving efficiency compared to stamping. Analysts have also suggested the casting technique may have contributed to Tesla’s profitability compared to other automakers.

