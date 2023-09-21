Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets with Thailand Prime Minister

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday in New York City, where the two discussed a variety of topics.

The meeting was confirmed by Prime Minister Thavisin, who stated that he and Musk discussed topics including Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink, all three of which are controlled by Musk.

“Met with @elonmusk and team during my trip to #UNGA in New York. We had a good conversation on @Tesla, @spaceX, and @starlink technology,” he said. “I am impressed with the advance the group has made for humanity, and we share a common view of the future for a cleaner world. We look forward to further discussions. Look forward to more inspirational successes of the #EV and #SpaceExploration breakthrough – for not only Thais but also the global community.”

Tesla has been present in Thailand as an EV maker since last year when it launched the Model 3 and Model Y in the country, and reservations for the vehicles skyrocketed. The Tesla vehicles that are in Thailand are built at the company’s Gigafactory Shanghai plant in China, which is a major contributor to the automaker’s total production volume.

The first units were delivered in February of this year, and it marked an expansion of Tesla’s presence in Asia.

However, the country utilized Model 3 vehicles for its National Police Force in early 2020, and they are still being leased. The seven cars are set to operate as cruisers for law enforcement until 2025.

Tesla has been holding discussions with various countries regarding a new automotive plant, but it does not appear Thailand is one of those countries. Musk has a great relationship with many world leaders, and it is important to note that meetings with Prime Ministers, Presidents, and other government officials only help with brainstorming ways to make them more sustainable.

EVs are becoming more popular in Southeast Asia, and a recent report from Reuters shows that 6.4 percent of passenger car sales in Q2 2023 were electric vehicles.

This is up from 3.8 percent in Q1, and Thailand accounts for roughly 50 percent of those sales. Vietnam and Indonesia are behind Thailand, and BYD is the most popular automaker in the region currently.

