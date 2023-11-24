Tesla CEO Elon Musk expected to visit Israel next week: report

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly set to visit Israel next week. Musk is expected to visit surrounding settlements that have been affected by the ongoing war, among other areas. Musk is also expected to meet with several key Israeli officials, such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As noted in a report from Israeli publication N12, Musk would be visiting the Gaza Strip to see the effects of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas firsthand. Musk will reportedly visit towns that were attacked by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Apart from the Israeli Prime Minister, Musk is expected to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his visit as well.

Musk’s reported visit to Israel comes amidst the CEO’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid in the war. In a recent post on X, Musk noted that all of the social media platform’s revenue from advertising and subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza would be used to help hospitals in Israel and humanitarian organizations in Gaza.

X Corp will be donating all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2023

Musk did not provide a specific plan for X’s aid to those affected by the Gaza war, though he did name the International Red Cross and Red Crescent as potential beneficiaries for the social media platform’s financial help, as noted in a report from The Times of Israel. The Tesla CEO also noted that “better ideas are welcome” for the distribution of aid in Israel and Palestine.

We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent.



Better ideas are welcome.



We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2023

While Musk’s announcement could be seen as a positive gesture from X, the social media platform was recently accused of promoting extremist content. In a report, media watchdog Media Matters For America claimed that advertisements from major brands such as Apple and IBM were appearing alongside controversial content, such as antisemitic and white nationalist posts.

In a lawsuit, Musk’s legal team claimed that Media Matters essentially gamed X’s system to force ads to show next to controversial content. Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton also noted that his office was opening an investigation into Media Matters For America.

