Tesla chief designer hopes for new paint colors in the US

Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen said that he “hopes so” and to “wait and see” when asked in a recent interview if Tesla’s factories in the U.S. were due for new paint colors.

In 2022, Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin launched two new paint colors, Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red, for its made-in-Germany Model Ys. The two new paint colors are made with highly-pigmented metallic paint that is designed to change depending on the light and the viewing angle.

Two years prior, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla’s Giga Berlin would have the world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature.” We also reported that Tesla planned to retrofit the Fremont Factory and Giga Shanghai with the same technology after Giga Berlin has proven its technology and innovations.

In a recent interview on the podcast, Ride the Lightning, Tesla’s Chief Vehicle Designer, Franz von Holzhausen, shared his thoughts on the colors. The chief designer explained that the Tesla design team develops, evolves, and performs the testing on each of the colors. He added that with everything the team designs, they always try to make the best. When asked directly by host Ryan McCaffrey whether or not the U.S. was due for new paint colors, von Holzhausen said that he hoped so and to “wait and see.”

In October, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said yes when asked by the Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley if the US could have another color option.

von Holzhausen also explained that both Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red were very pretty in person and that it is hard to capture that beauty until they are seen in person.

The Tesla chief designer’s description echoes what Rémi Thirion said in December when he visited a Tesla showroom in Frankfurt, Germany, where he saw a Tesla Model Y painted in Quicksilver. Thirion pointed out that the vehicle is more impressive in person than in a promotional video or on the Tesla website.

You can view the photos Thirion captured in the gallery below.

Currently, the new Midnight Cherry Red color is only available on the Tesla Model Y Performance. It and the new Quicksilver color will only be available for vehicles produced at Gigafactory Berlin.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

