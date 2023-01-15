Tesla leaning toward Yoke steering for Cybertruck: ‘It makes a lot of sense’

By

Tesla is leaning toward including Yoke steering on the Cybertruck, the company’s Chief Vehicle Designer confirmed during a recent interview.

Tesla has been developing the Cybertruck for several years, and after it included Yoke steering in the refreshed editions of the Model S and Model X, people wondered whether the automaker would also include it in the all-electric pickup.

Tesla’s Cybertruck prototypes have also recently been spotted with Yoke steering. While prototypes undoubtedly change from actual production models of a vehicle, Tesla’s Chief Vehicle Designer, Franz von Holzhausen, revealed on the Ride the Lightning podcast with Ryan McCaffrey that the Cybertruck’s design was “basically” finished and that the company is leaning toward Yoke steering.

“I think the Yoke makes a lot of sense, you know, once you experience it, it’s a great driving experience combined with Autopilot,” he said. “It makes the whole user experience and interior cockpit simpler and cleaner. So yeah, we’re looking at the Yoke there too.”

The Yoke was met with mixed reviews from owners of the new Model S and Model X and even incited a brief interest from the NHTSA.

Tesla recently added classic and traditional steering wheel options to the Model S and Model X after the two vehicles had used the Yoke as a standard option.

It appears no final decisions have been made yet, however. Tesla keeps its options open concerning vehicle designs, von Holzhausen said during the podcast.

“We work consistently through the entire process, and we’re constantly working on every detail and the refinement of that,” he said.

Tesla is set to begin production of the Cybertruck in mid-2023, with volume manufacturing slated for the end of the year.

