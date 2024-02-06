By

Recent data from industry watchers in China indicate that Tesla saw 10,600 new vehicle insurance registrations during the week of January 29 to February 4, 2024. The numbers represent a 17.19% week-over-week decrease compared to January’s fourth week and a 22.6% year-over-year increase compared to the fifth week of 2023.

For context, Tesla China saw 12,800 insurance registrations in January’s fourth week. In the fifth week of 2023, Tesla China’s insurance registrations were tracked at 8,643 units. A look at Tesla China’s results last year and the past weeks’ results suggests that the electric vehicle maker may be on track to sell more vehicles domestically this 2024.

While Tesla China does not release its weekly sales figures, a general idea of the electric vehicle maker’s performance in the country’s automotive market can be inferred through new vehicle insurance registrations. Fortunately, industry watchers and automakers such as Chinese automaker Li Auto have taken it upon themselves to share weekly insurance data.

$TSLA 🇨🇳

NEWS: Tesla China insured units



< Feb 2024 >

• (29)-4 : 10,600



Sales in China continue to look good this year.



2024 will be the first year to produce more than 1 million vehicles at a single plant (Giga Shanghai) pic.twitter.com/6QudDKfaAX — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) February 6, 2024

Tesla China had good results in January 2024, with the electric vehicle maker selling a total of 71,447 cars over the month, as per data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Tesla China’s January 2024 results represent an 8.17% year-over-year improvement from the 66,051 Giga Shanghai-produced vehicles that were sold in January 2023.

It should be noted that Tesla China’s January results comprise vehicles that are sold locally and exported abroad. A breakdown of the exact number of vehicles that were exported and sold locally by Tesla China, as well as the breakdown of Model Y crossovers and Model 3 sedans that were sold last month, are yet to be released by the CPCA.

Tesla China recently rolled out a series of incentives to encourage consumers to purchase its vehicles. These include an RMB 8,000 ($1,125) cash discount for Model Y inventory units, as well as a promotion that allows consumers to purchase paid paint options for their vehicles for just RMB 2,000 ($281) instead of the usual RMB 8,000 ($1,125) and RMB 12,000 ($1,688), among others.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China sees 10,600 registrations in February’s first week, up 22.6% YoY