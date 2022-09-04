By

Tesla China has been rockin’ and rollin’ since the Shanghai factory reopened earlier this spring after being closed down along with several other manufacturing plants due to Covid-19. China’s covid-related shutdowns were pretty painful for its local economy, and residents, and affected the global supply chain. However, Tesla has proven to be pretty resilient when facing challenges and despite the claims of woes by critics, Tesla’s proving to be unstoppable.

Earlier today, @TroyTeslike said that the Tesla China team is expecting to deliver over 100,000 cars in September which will be a new record. He added that the highest month last year was 71,000 in December and that the highest month this year was in June at 78,000.

The Tesla China team is expected to deliver more than 100K cars this month (September). This will be a new record. The highest month last year was 71K in December. The highest month so far this year was 78K in June. — Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike) September 2, 2022

In June, Tesla China had its highest monthly EV sales with 78,906 made-in-China vehicles translating to a 142% month-over-month increase.

“So we really wouldn’t have the results that we have had this year without the great efforts of the Tesla China team, so I’m super appreciative of that, and we’ll see the Shanghai factory continue to scale quite a bit from where it is right now. I think we really could expect that to be, over time, a factory that produces over a million vehicles a year,” Elon Musk said at the 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

@TroyTeslike’s tweet shows that Tesla China is setting the stage for Tesla to meet that goal in the coming years. If Tesla is able to deliver over 100,000 cars per month for the next 10 months, it will have met that goal by June 2023. That is, if there are no more challenges such as shutdowns and supply chain issues flaring up here or there to prevent Tesla from meeting its goals.

Tesla China expected to deliver over 100K EVs for in September