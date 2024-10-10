Tesla China sees 12% growth in EV sales for Q3 2024

By

Tesla China saw a 12% growth in electric vehicle (EV) sales for Q3 2024.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)revealed that Tesla China’s electric vehicle sales rose by 19.2% in September compared to a year earlier.

Tesla Model Y and Model 3 deliveries were up by 1.9% in September compared to August. Tesla China sold 72,000 EVs in its domestic market, up 66% year-on-year.

Tesla China has been extending incentives to customers, hoping to increase EV sales. Tesla extended its zero-interest financing to October for select Model 3 and Model Y variants in China. The move was likely to increase sales for Q4 2024.

Tesla reported delivering 462,890 vehicles in the third quarter, slightly beating Wall Street’s consensus of 462,000. It produced 469,796 cars in Q3 2024. So far, Tesla has delivered 1,293,656 vehicles since the beginning of the year.

Tesla Q3 2024 earnings call is set for October 23, 2024.

