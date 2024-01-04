Tesla China prepares for massive exports, kicking off 2024 with a bang

By

Tesla China is preparing to export a massive amount of electric vehicles to customers abroad, kicking off 2024 with a bang.

Resident drone operator for all things Tesla China, WuWa, recently uploaded a video showing all the electric vehicles from Giga Shanghai preparing for export.

“We have seen a good start to the new year at Port Shanghai. [T]he South Port of Shanghai is full of seaborne Teslas, last year’s exports in the second half of 2023 are continuing, and we expect Tesla to be even better in 2024,” commented WuWa in his latest video.

Earlier this week, Tesla released its fourth quarter production & deliveries report, revealing it ended 2023 on a good note. Tesla reported 484,507 deliveries, a significant increase compared to the third quarter when deliveries dipped slightly. Tesla started 2023 with 422,875 deliveries. In Q2 2023, the company reported 466,140 deliveries. In the third quarter, Tesla’s deliveries were lower compared to Q2, with a total of 435,059.

Tesla achieved its 2023 delivery goals of 1.8 million units, delivering precisely 1,808,581. It produced a total of 1,845,985, leaving about 37,404 units that were not delivered by the end of 2023. Tesla faced some challenges in the fourth quarter last year, which might have made deliveries difficult.

Tesla Sweden had some difficulties with deliveries after the Swedish IF Metall union went on strike. The Swedish union’s strike started in October and escalated through the remainder of 2023. IF Metall’s strikes against Tesla Sweden gained significant support and mobility thanks to sympathy strikes. IF Metall’s support made Tesla deliveries challenging in Sweden, especially toward the end of the fourth quarter.

Some Tesla Model Y units were also left undelivered in Australia. Tesla Australia deliveries from China were stalled for a few months when the ship Glovis Caravel was barred from making deliveries due to biohazard concerns. The Clovis Caravel was sent back to Shanghai, leaving many customers in Australia waiting for their new Model Y vehicles.

