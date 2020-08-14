Tesla China is hiring in all locations as demand skyrockets

Tesla China is hiring in nearly every location within the country, including Giga Shanghai, as the company’s electric vehicle demand continues to skyrocket.

Tesla’s Vice President of External Affairs, Grace Tao, shared six different hiring advertisements that confirmed the company is prepared to hire employees all over China.

The employment postings are broken down into each Chinese “district,” meaning North, South, East, and West, and there are also two advertisements for positions that are located within Giga Shanghai.

Grace Tao posted Tesla’s job advertisements for positions in China (Credit: Grace Tao | Weibo)

Giga Shanghai

Giga Shanghai had two job postings. One describes technician and production line roles, including motor techs, die casting operators, production team leaders, and maintenance members. On the other hand, the second job posting lists jobs related to management and engineering design. Quality managers, software engineers, material planners, and team supervisors are described in this posting.

Giga Shanghai production and technician job listings. (Credit: Grace Tao | Weibo) Giga Shanghai management and engineering job listings. (Credit: Grace Tao | Weibo)

China’s North District

Tesla’s North District needs operation specialists, sales managers for showrooms, analysts, and production managers. Cities in need include Beijing, Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Qingdao, Shenyang, Changchun, and others.

Tesla China’s Northern District Job Postings. (Credit: Grace Tao | Weibo)

China’s South District

The Southern District, which includes Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen, among others, is looking for store management, business development, and consultants.

Tesla’s Southern District Job Postings (Credit: Grace Tao | Weibo)

China’s East District

Tesla’s Eastern District in China needs store managers, business and operations analysts, quality assurance managers, and consultants. Cities including Shanghai, Changzhou, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Wuhan, and Wenzhou.

Tesla’s Eastern District Job Postings (Credit: Grace Tao | Weibo)

China’s West District

The Western District is also expanding with retail and production technicians. Not only are sales supervisors and operations analysts needed on the West End, but sheet metal and spray paint technicians are also in need for Tesla’s operation.

Tesla’s Western District Job Postings (Credit: Grace Tao | Weibo)

Tesla’s demand in China has continued to soar and maintain steadily throughout 2020. The Model 3, which is currently the only car Tesla manufactures in China, is the most popular electric vehicle in the country by a considerable margin. In July, the Model 3 sold over 11,000 units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Overall, automotive production and sales have dropped on a year-to-year basis by 11.8% and 12.7%, respectively, in China. The declines are because of decreases in demand due to the coronavirus. However, Tesla is still growing and expanding, and the company is seeking help with its operation in the largest automotive market in the world.