Tesla teardown expert breaks down the new 4680 Battery Pack

Tesla teardown expert Sandy Munro recently recreated what he believes will be the new 4680 Battery Pack by recreating the cell housing unit for a new video. Munro is an extremely familiar figure to Tesla fans as he spent some time breaking down both the Model 3 sedan and, more recently, the Model Y crossover. However, the design expert, along with his team of highly-qualified engineers, composed a copy of the 4680 cell pack, which will be used in future Tesla models to increase power, energy, and range.

Munro admits that this may not be exactly what Tesla will use in its future vehicles, but this could likely be extremely similar to what the electric automaker will introduce. For those that aren’t familiar, the Model 3 and Model Y previously used Tesla’s 2170 cells, which were able to provide superior performance compared to the 18650 cells that were used in the Model S and Model X. However, the electric automaker had been working with Jeff Dahn and other researchers at Dalhousie University in Canada to develop new, revolutionary cells that would provide longer lifespans with more power and more energy.

Interestingly, these cells with higher performance would dramatically decrease Tesla’s cars’ cost, as the materials they used would be easier to obtain and cheaper to produce. Creating a more efficient and cost-effective battery cell was the main strategy in having Tesla’s vehicles comparable with gas cars in terms of cost.

Tesla uses 4,416 2170 cells in the Model Y, but this number is significantly lower with the 4680 cells due to their larger size, which carries significantly more energy and power than the previous cell. Munro states that only 960 cells will be used in the new battery pack, and with the increases in range, power, and energy, Tesla is truly onto something remarkable that will only increase their lead in the EV sector.

“We are focusing our attention on this, which is so much better than what they had with the 2170,” Munro said.

Tesla rolled out the new 4680 cell at its highly-anticipated Battery Day event on September 22nd. CEO Elon Musk summarized Tesla’s plan to begin building a more affordable battery cell, ultimately leading to a more affordable vehicle. In summation, Tesla plans to decrease the cost of cell manufacturing by a significant amount and decrease the cost of money per kilowatt-hour by up to 56% through design, production efficiencies, and material sourcing.

One of Tesla’s biggest advantages in designing its own cells and packs is that it can significantly reduce costs while also increasing the ability to fix issues when they occur. One of the strategies with its battery cells from the very beginning was to individualize each cell so it was easier be traced and replaced if any issues were to occur. Teslarati covered a recent replacement of a Model S battery cell showed the process for fixing a pack when a cell goes awry.

The new 4680 cells have been used for several months, Elon Musk said in an interview earlier this year. However, not all vehicles utilize the new cells as the Kato Road cell production facility near Tesla’s Fremont factory is not producing enough yet. However, the increased production will eventually lead to Tesla using the 4680 batteries exclusively within its cars, which will lead to higher range ratings and increased performance specs, making Tesla’s EVs even more superior to its competitors.

Munro’s full 4680 pack breakdown is available below.