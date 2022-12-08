Tesla China top exec Tom Zhu is aiding Giga Texas’ ramp: report

By

It appears that Tesla has tapped one of its strongest talents to help Gigafactory Texas ramp its operations. As per recent reports, Elon Musk has reportedly tapped Tesla China’s top executive Tom Zhu to help run and optimize Gigafactory Texas. Zhu has a lot of experience under his belt, seeing as he oversaw Giga Shanghai from its construction to its operations.

Tom Zhu is a veteran at Tesla, starting his tenure with the electric vehicle maker in 2014. Back then, Zhu helped the company build out its Supercharger network, and earlier this year, reports from China emerged stating that the executive had been tasked to oversee Tesla’s Asia Pacific operations. Zhu is quite similar to Musk. In previous interviews, he noted that he doesn’t have a special office in Giga Shanghai. Local reports also noted that the executive temporarily lived at Giga Shanghai when the city was hit by Covid-19 lockdowns earlier this year.

Citing individuals reportedly familiar with the matter, Bloomberg News noted that Zhu is in Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility this week. He reportedly even brought along some of his engineering team from China to help him oversee the ramp of Gigafactory Texas. Giga Texas is a key facility for Tesla, seeing as it is designed to be a hub for vehicle production, from the Model Y crossover to the Cybertruck all-electric pickup.

For now, it remains to be seen how long the Tesla China top executive will be at Gigafactory Texas. It is also unclear if he would be retaining his responsibilities at Tesla Asia Pacific, the publication’s sources noted. Representatives from Tesla’s United States and China operations have not issued a comment about the matter as well.

The utilization of Tom Zhu for Giga Texas’ ramp could prove to be an immensely strategic move by Tesla. Among Tesla’s executives, Zhu is arguably one of the best talents to tap for Giga Texas’ ramp. This is partly due to the fact that Zhu has been tried and tested in Giga Shanghai, which was constructed quickly and is currently the company’s largest factory by vehicle output.

For many years, Zhu served as Tesla’s chief executive in China, the biggest market for electric cars after the US. Tesla Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers are produced in the facility for both domestic and international markets. The plant underwent an expansion that doubled its capacity to almost 1 million automobiles annually earlier this year. Giga Shanghai’s upgrades were quite evident in last month’s results when shipments rose to a record 100,291 vehicles.

