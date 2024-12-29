Tesla confirms multiple registered Cybertrucks in Europe

By

Another Tesla Cybertruck has been registered in Europe, as was confirmed over the weekend by one of the company’s engineers for the unique electric vehicle (EV).

On Sunday, Tesla’s Lead Cybertruck Engineer Wes Morrill reposted an image on X of a Cybertruck driving in the Netherlands with a European license plate. The photo, which was originally posted by X user Dénis van Vliet on Saturday, shows the Cybertruck driving on a freeway in Eindhoven, though he also notes that the EV has an Albanian license plate.

“First Cybertruck registered in EU, driving in Netherlands? Someone was bound to figure it out eventually,” Morrill wrote.

When implicitly asked by another user how European buyers could somehow get Cybertrucks registered, Morill responded by saying, “Make friends.”

Morrill also shared an update later in the afternoon, saying that he had missed the previously registered Cybertrucks, effectively confirming that those had also been fully registered.

Upon further inspection, van Vliet confirmed that the Cybertruck is owned by rapper Kosso, who recently talked about purchasing the car is Oisterwijk, though he was considering getting plates from either the Czech Republic or Albania. On Sunday, the vehicle was seen again in Lanaken, Belgium in a story from Nieuwsblad that confirmed that it is Kosso’s Cybertruck.

Tesla Cybertrucks that were previously reported to be registered in the EU

The news follows a few other reports this year that some Cybertrucks had been registered in the European Union (EU). Most recently, a France-based Tesla Advisor reported that the first Cybertruck had been registered in the Czech Republic, though he did not disclose to Teslarati how exactly the vehicle had managed to gain registration.

During Tesla’s Annual Shareholder Meeting in June, Elon Musk said that the company may be able to certify the Cybertruck for markets outside of North America in 2025, though it would be “for sure just North America” this year. He has also hinted at the potential for a version of the Cybertruck developed specifically for European and Chinese markets, while many have expressed doubts around the EV’s ability to meet certain pedestrian safety regulations in the past.

In an interview with Top Gear last December, for example, Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy cast some doubt on the Cybertruck’s ability to be eligible for registration in Europe, largely due to its protruding edges.

“One, the truck market in the U.S. is huge and two, European regulations call for a 3.2mm external radius on external projections,” Moravy said. “Unfortunately, it’s impossible to make a 3.2mm radius on a 1.4mm sheet of stainless steel.”

Despite this, Tesla has also made its ambitions to bring the Cybertruck to other countries clear through worldwide display tours of the vehicle, showing it off in several Asian and European countries throughout much of the year. The company first announced plans to bring the Cybertruck to the United Kingdom and parts of Europe in April, after previously displaying the vehicle in China, Japan, and other parts of Asia.

Tesla also brought the Cybertruck to its Gigafactory Berlin in March as a display, though these and others in its world tour didn’t seem to be registered units. Cybertrucks being registered in Europe have been rumored since around this time this year, though they likely have been imported by the buyers after being purchased in North America.

