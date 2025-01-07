Tesla urges another court in Sweden to force license plate delivery

By

Tesla has requested that a Swedish court force the country’s top transportation organization to resume delivery of license plates for new purchases, after sympathy strike efforts aiming to get the company to sign a collective bargaining agreement have halted their delivery for over a year now.

Sweden’s largest auto and metalworkers union IF Metall first launched strikes and sympathy strikes against Tesla in tandem with other unions in late 2023. As part of this labor effort, Swedish mail provider PostNord began withholding license plates from Tesla in a sympathy strike with labor union Fackförbundet ST, and while the company has managed to work around this, it has required extra effort from the customer and the automaker.

On Tuesday, a court official told Reuters that Tesla has requested that the Karlstad administrative court force Sweden’s Transport Agency to resume the delivery of license plates for new buyers, after the U.S. automaker’s attempts to overturn the labor efforts have been struck down in multiple other court appeals.

Fackförbundet ST has suggested that Tesla Sweden simply adhere to the company’s longstanding tradition of signing a collective bargaining agreement, though the company has argued that it offers as good or better terms than the union.

“We do not believe it is too much to ask for large international companies to make certain adjustments to the systems of different countries,” Fackförbundet ST said.

At the time of writing, neither IF Metall nor the Transport Agency has responded to Teslarati’s requests for comment. Fackförbundet ST has also yet to respond to Teslarati regarding further details on why it’s important for Tesla to sign a collective agreement.

Other labor efforts against Tesla Sweden

In October, a Swedish district court ruled that Tesla was not able to force PostNord to resume delivery of the license plates, requiring the company to continue working around the traditional method for registering vehicles in the country. Instead of providing plates with new vehicle purchases upon delivery, Tesla currently has to ask customers to apply directly for the license plates and tags and to bring them with when picking up their vehicle.

Tesla has also been building new Superchargers across Sweden, though other sympathy strikes from the country’s electrical utility providers have left more than 100 charging stalls without power or the ability to connect to the grid over the winter season. Attempts to have these charging stalls energized have thus far been met with silence, and with further requests for Tesla to sign a collective agreement.

“When Tesla Sweden signs the collective agreement, the strike and sympathy strike ends immediately,” an IF Metall spokesperson told Teslarati in an email this week.

According to IF Metall’s website, the terms of such an agreement would include protections for wages, form of employment, working hours, vacation time, pensions, and other related ground rules for employers. The union says it has roughly 300,000 members, noting that nine out of ten workers across Sweden were covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

