Tesla launches six additional Cybertruck wrap colors

Tesla has rolled out a handful of new wrap colors for multiple of its electric vehicles (EVs) recently, with the latest additions coming to the Cybertruck.

This week on its web store, Tesla added six additional Cybertruck wrap colors, bringing the total number of options up to 11. The new wrap colors each cost $6,500, and they include forest green, satin crimson red, iridescent purple, tactical green, satin dark grey, and copper tinted clear.

See all eleven of Tesla’s color paint film options for the Cybertruck below, along with the new colors in bold and pictured beneath that.

Forest Green ($6,500)

($6,500) Satin Rose Gold ($6,500)

Satin Abyss Blue ($6,500)

Slip Grey ($6,000)

Satin Stealth Black ($6,000)

Satin Ceramic White ($6,000)

Satin Crimson Red ($6,500)

($6,500) Iridescent Purple ($6,500)

($6,500) Tactical Green ($6,500)

($6,500) Satin Dark Grey ($6,500)

($6,500) Copper Tinted Clear ($6,500)

These are the latest wrap colors to hit the shop since Tesla added the satin rose gold, satin abyss blue, and slip grey options last month. Tesla also added an additional colored wrap option for the Model 3 and Model Y in January, after initially launching the service last year.

In addition to colored Cybertruck wraps, Tesla also sells a clear satin film on its website for slightly cheaper at $5,000. Any of these purchase prices also includes the cost of both materials and installation, and Tesla also notes that it will provide buyers with a loaner vehicle during installation.

Although Tesla initially launched wraps for its vehicles at a handful of California locations, the automaker also launched wraps at a service center outside the state for the first time. In addition to those in West Covina, Oceanside, Costa Mesa, and Santa Clara, California, the automaker now offers Cybertruck and other wrap services at its Collision South location in Austin, Texas.

Cybertrucks with unique wrap designs were being spotted throughout much of last year, ahead of the official launch of the electric vehicle (EV) in November. In October, multiple sources reported that Tesla would likely offer Cybertruck wraps within six months of its launch, just a day after the automaker first launched Model 3 and Model Y wraps.

