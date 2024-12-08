By

Tesla has reiterated the high safety scores its electric vehicles (EVs) have received across four different continents, marking the latest in its social media efforts to educate the public about how safe its cars really are.

On Saturday, Tesla shared a graphic on X showing its various five-star safety scores from regulators and agencies across the U.S., Europe, China, and Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island regions.

The aforementioned achievements include the Model Y’s recent award as a Top Safety Pick Plus from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) and the company’s five-star safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S., along with five-star reviews from the European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP), the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) Safety, and top ratings from the China Insurance Automobile Safety Index (CIASI).

You can see the full graphic from Tesla below, as was accompanied by the caption “Safety is S3XY” in the Saturday afternoon post.

Tesla has regularly highlighted the safety of its vehicles, and its Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy recently reiterated the company’s focus on safety, even within its Autopilot and Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) programs, noting that “safety is and always will be [Tesla’s] top priority.”

In February, the company’s engineering team hosted a “Safety Research Day” for government agencies, and non-government organizations like university leaders, all focused on continued advancements in safety.

Tesla also publishes a quarterly safety report, highlighting in the third quarter that the company’s cars recorded one crash for every 7.08 million miles driven when using Autopilot, along with one crash for every 1.29 million miles driven without. By comparison, the latest NHTSA data reports an automobile crash for every 670,000 miles driven in the U.S.

