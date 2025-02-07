Customers who boycotted Tesla Sweden are coming back: report

By

Some of Tesla Sweden’s customers who boycotted the company due to its conflict with IF Metall are coming back.

This was despite IF Metall and its allies’ ongoing strike against Tesla Sweden.

Tesla Sweden vs. IF Metall:

IF Metall initiated a strike against Tesla Sweden due to the electric vehicle maker not using a unionized workforce in October 2023.

Other unions allied with IF Metall have initiated sympathy strikes against Tesla Sweden as well.

This has resulted in Tesla Sweden experiencing challenges getting license plates for its vehicles, or even getting its cars shipped into the country.

The strikes have also throttled Tesla’s Supercharger expansion in the country.

A number of companies that support unions have also announced that they would no longer be using Teslas in their fleet.

Among these companies are Ericsson, Telia, Skanska and Kone, as per a report from Vasteras Tidning.

Tesla Sweden’s resilience:

Despite this, Tesla’s vehicles have continued to sell well in Sweden.

In 2024, the Tesla Model Y became Sweden’s most popular vehicle. The all-electric crossover earned the same accolade in 2023.

As per a Dagens Arbete (DA) report, many Swedish companies still buy Tesla vehicles despite IF Metall’s strike.

Some companies that have previously boycotted Tesla Sweden are also coming back. These include ABB Sweden.

During the early stages of Tesla Sweden’s conflict with IF Metal, the engineering company noted that it would no longer be using Teslas as a company car.

Since the beginning of the summer of 2024, however, ABB Sweden noted that its employees will be allowed to choose Teslas as their company car once more.

What ABB Sweden is saying:

As per ABB Sweden press manager Christine Gunnarsson, Tesla Sweden’s employment conditions are good enough. She did, however, also note that ABB Sweden is closely watching the issue.

“Our conclusion was that Tesla’s employment conditions are good enough, that is, comparable to or better than the relevant collective agreements. At the same time, we are closely monitoring the situation with Tesla, including the ongoing labor dispute and discussions around collective agreements, as well as their continued compliance with good employment conditions,” Gunnarsson noted.

