Tesla Cybertruck air suspension differences shown in side-by-side comparison

By

Tesla Cybertruck air suspension ride heights were recently shown in a side-by-side comparison as two pickups were Supercharging outside of the company’s Gigafactory Texas.

The differences are substantial, and in past looks at the Cybertruck’s air suspension, we have not been able to compare low ride heights to high ones.

A new image of two Cybertrucks sporting different ride heights was shared by Gigafactory Texas drone operator Jeff Roberts on X. The two Cybertrucks were Supercharging at the on-site stalls that Tesla operates at the facility. It has been a common area for Cybertruck sightings over the past few months as production ramps up.

The last time we got an up-close look at the Cybertruck’s air suspension was in February when Tesla seemed to be preparing the pickup for some kind of marketing shoot, as it was spotted in a production studio.

Since then, air suspension images have been non-existent, and Tesla enthusiasts have been forced to settle for a variety of different looks at the all-electric Cybertruck. Even without a glimpse of the air suspension, there is still plenty to gaze over.

There is a noticeable difference between the ride heights of these two Cybertrucks. They both have their own distinct advantages:

Low Ride Heights are favorable for tight corners and increased aerodynamics. It can decrease drag and improve efficiency, and it also helps decrease rollover risk. However, it makes riding over uneven terrain and bumps difficult, and can cause underbody damage.

are favorable for tight corners and increased aerodynamics. It can decrease drag and improve efficiency, and it also helps decrease rollover risk. However, it makes riding over uneven terrain and bumps difficult, and can cause underbody damage. High Ride Heights are more ideal for traveling on uneven terrain, which includes off-roading. Increasing ground clearance can improve a vehicle’s ability to travel over rough conditions.

Tesla is outfitting the Cybertruck with air suspension for several reasons. In typical Tesla fashion, it seems to be a flashy, yet useful feature that will set it apart from some other trucks on the market.

However, it is also a strong indicator that the Cybertruck is being geared up for nearly any terrain style or work tasks that lie ahead of it.

This includes a potential appearance at BAJA races. In 2021, well before the Cybertruck hit production, it was challenged to run in the 2023 iteration of the race, but it seems that, if it does happen, it will have to wait until future events.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Cybertruck air suspension differences shown in side-by-side comparison