Tesla Cybertruck challenged to 1k-mile race against hydrogen-powered off-road beast

Elon Musk and the Tesla Cybertruck recently received a bold challenge to participate in the 2023 SCORE Baja 1000, one of the world’s most prestigious off-road races. What is rather remarkable is that the vehicle that would likely be facing off against the Cybertruck in the 1,000-mile race would be a hydrogen-powered version of an off-road beast that already won the event twice.

Back in April last year, Elon Musk stated that Tesla is working hard on increasing the dynamic air suspension features of the Cybertruck to give the all-electric pickup better off-roading capabilities. Musk noted that such changes would allow the Cybertruck to “kick butt” in Baja, one of the world’s most prestigious off-road racing events. This statement appears to have resonated with James Glickenhaus, the leader of boutique automotive manufacturer Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus.

In a social media post, Glickenhaus mentioned Musk’s disdain for hydrogen-powered propulsion and the Cybertruck’s excursion into the Baja 1000. The SCG executive threw down the gauntlet, boldly telling Musk to “Bring It.” “You have said that Hydrogen technology is ‘Mind-boggling stupid.’ You’ve also mentioned that The Baja would be a great test for your Cyber Truck. We say Bring It,” he wrote.

SCG may be a boutique automaker, but the cars that the company has created have made waves in their respective segments. The company is responsible for vehicles like the 004C supercar, which has made an impact in the Nurburgring, and the Boot, a $250,000-off-roader that has won the Baja 1000. During the Boot’s 2020 excursion in the Baja 1000, the vehicle soundly humiliated Ford, beating the mighty Bronco R by 5 hours 15 minutes.

We’re working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading. Needs to kick butt in Baja. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

While his challenge to Elon Musk and the Tesla Cybertruck are already noteworthy enough, Glickenhaus raised the stakes even higher. Responding to Elon Musk’s criticism of hydrogen-powered propulsion, Glickenhaus noted in his social media post that his company is thinking of offering a hydrogen-powered version of the Boot, and it would be this vehicle that the Cybertruck would be facing off against.

The SCG executive added that he believes the hydrogen Boot would be able to complete the 1,000-mile race in one tank of hydrogen, but SCG would be happy to assist Tesla in finding and setting up charging stations for the Cybertruck, which is expected to have just over 500 miles of range.

Glickenhaus’s challenge to Elon Musk is for the 2023 Baja 1000. That’s just two years away. Now it would be up to Musk, the Tesla team, and the Cybertruck to issue a response.

Don’t hesitate to contact us for news tips. Just send a message to tips@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.