Tesla Cybertruck braves substantial rainfall and standing water amid massive storms

By

A Tesla Cybertruck was seen braving it out in substantial rainfall and standing water amid massive storms moving through the Southeastern United States.

Massive storms affected the Northeast last week, as several inches of rainfall, tornadoes, and even an Earthquake were reported as a storm cell moved throughout the country.

Now, the Southeast U.S. is getting a taste of a separate storm cell, and in various states in the region, rainfall is coming down in massive amounts. It has started to move out of the country and over the Atlantic Ocean, but several inches fell in major metropolitan areas yesterday on April 10.

One of the cities that felt a massive part of the storm was New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to a report from USA Today, more than 118,000 homes and businesses were without power from Texas to Georgia on Wednesday night. At least one person in Mississippi passed away.

New Orleans experienced between five and eight inches of rainfall during the storm. Winds of up to 80 MPH were also reported.

While officials in New Orleans warned people of flooding and advised them to stay off of the roads to avoid any danger, a Tesla Cybertruck apparently did not get the memo:

Officials urged people to avoid driving in New Orleans on Wednesday due to severe flooding, but one intrepid Tesla Cyber Truck driver tried to punch on through. pic.twitter.com/n27EdGFKeW — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 11, 2024

Initially, Tesla had big plans for the Cybertruck, and CEO Elon Musk said it would be able to cross bodies of water like rivers, lakes, and seas as it wanted to equip the pickup with the ability to be waterproof in certain conditions.

Musk wanted the vehicle to get from Starbase to South Padre Island in Texas, a roughly 6.5-mile float.

As a result, Tesla equipped the Cybertruck with Wade Mode, a feature that aims to protect the battery pack by pressurizing it. It also raises the vehicle’s ride height:

We saw a few instances of the Cybertruck making its way through some bodies of water as it drove through the ocean on the shoreline and also took on a pretty tall task in deep water test.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Cybertruck braves substantial rainfall and standing water amid massive storms