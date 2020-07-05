Tesla explores Cybertruck demand in China, launches online reservations

Tesla has begun taking reservations for its Cybertruck in China, a strategic move to gain early insight on the market’s interest for an all-electric heavy-duty utility vehicle.

The company has opened up its online ordering process for the Cybertruck, giving interested parties a chance to reserve the futuristic pickup truck for RMB 1000 or roughly $141. Sharing similar terms with US consumers who placed $100 deposits to reserve a place in line for the Cybertruck, Tesla is offering a fully refundable cancellation policy as part of its pre-sale agreement.

As the Elon Musk-led company continues to deepen its roots in China, with the continued expansion of its Shanghai production plant and ongoing partnerships with local logistics and supply chain companies, having an early understanding of regionalized demand for pickup trucks is paramount for successful long-term execution.

China is currently the world’s second-largest pickup truck market. In a country that has seen more than a decade-long economic boom fueled by an increased appetite for mainstream consumer products, rapid construction has led to an increased demand for commercial utility vehicles – a market that Tesla would unquestionably want to tap into with the Cybertruck.

Tesla opens pre-orders for Cybertruck in China (July 2020)

Combined with an easing of government restrictions for foreign companies to take up shop in China, U.S. manufacturers like Ford and GM continue to explore opportunities for expansion into the world’s largest automobile market – an advantage that Tesla has already secured.

While it’s still too early to tell if consumer demand for the massive Tesla Cybertruck will hit its stride in China, local hobbyists have shown interest in the futuristic-looking vehicle by creating life-size replicas as social media fodder.

Tesla Cybertruck will be offered in three variants ranging by range, performance, and towing capacity. The most affordable Cybertruck will start at a cost of $39,900 for a single motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration that will have 250 miles of driving range. Tesla is also offering dual-motor and tri-motor all-wheel-drive version that will be priced at $49,900 and $69,900, respectively.

Tesla Cybertruck production is expected to begin in 2021 from the company’s main factory in Fremont, California. The company is currently in the final stretch of finding a second location for a “Cybertruck Gigafactory” manufacturing facility that will supply east coast buyers.