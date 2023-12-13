By

Tesla appears to be rolling out an initiative that should help weed out Cybertruck reservation holders who are not really serious about purchasing the all-electric pickup truck. As per recent observations from the electric vehicle community, Tesla appears to be requiring a $1,000 early access deposit for Cybertruck reservation holders to confirm their order for the vehicle.

Based on screenshots that have been shared by Tesla watchers online, the $1,000 early access deposit would be credited to the Cybertruck’s purchase price upon final payment. The amount is also non-refundable if the customer decides to cancel their Cybertruck order. So far, however, it appears that the $1,000 early access deposit is only required for customers who have been invited to configure their Cybertruck.

There's seems to be come confusion. If Tesla hasn't invited you to configure your Cybertruck, you won't have to pay the $1,000 deposit. Once Tesla does invite you to configure, that's when you'll pay it. They just want to know you're serious about following through with your… https://t.co/SfxbhuPl5L — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 13, 2023

Considering the price of the Cybertruck today, an early access deposit of $1,000 would probably not matter much for consumers who are ready to purchase the all-electric pickup truck. Such an amount, after all, is just a drop in the bucket for the Cybertruck’s overall cost, which could reach over $100,000 when options like Full Self-Driving are added.

With this in mind, Tesla watchers and Cybertruck reservation holders in forums such as the Cybertruck Owners Club have noted that the $1,000 early access deposit is likely a way for Tesla to determine which reservation holders are really motivated to purchase the all-electric pickup truck as soon as possible. This should also ensure that the Cybertrucks being produced today are going to customers who are really excited to acquire them.

As revealed by Tesla during the Cybertruck’s first delivery event last month, the all-electric pickup truck is currently offered in three variants. The Cybertruck starts at $60,990 before options for the Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) version, though this trim has an estimated release date of 2025. The Cybertruck Dual Motor AWD, which has an estimated delivery date in 2024, starts at $79,990 before options, and the tri-motor Cyberbeast, which starts at $99,990, has an estimated delivery date in 2024.

