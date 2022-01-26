Tesla Q4 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call: What to Expect, Wall Street Estimates

By

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its Earnings for Q4 2021 and the 2021 Fiscal Year later today at 5:30 PM EST, 4:30 PM CST via a webcast on the Tesla Investor Relations website. Tesla investors can expect CEO Elon Musk on the call today, which will take place from the company’s headquarters in Austin, Texas. Here’s what to expect from the Q4 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call.

Wall Street Estimates

Consensus estimates place earnings of about $2.33 per share from sales of $17.1 billion in Q4 2021. Tesla absolutely demolished delivery estimates for Q4 by about 13%, so these estimates have steadily climbed, according to Barron’s. Tesla delivered 308,600 cars in the final quarter, while Wall Street projected 270,000 units.

Previously, the Q4 EPS was $1.94 in December. Then the delivery figures, which were well above consensus estimates, were released.

The Street reports that EPS estimates are at $2.35 and revenues at $16.65 billion.

What We Expect to Hear

CEO Elon Musk has already stated that an update to Tesla’s product roadmap could be discussed. While many are expecting updates to the midsize $25K model, we expect to hear more about the development and progress of Tesla’s two Gigafactories that have yet to gain final approval in their respective jurisdictions. Musk should be able to shed more light on the progress of Gigafactory Texas, which has approval in some of its sections, but not all. Gigafactory Berlin is still working its way through the German approval process, which has been anything but easy since Tesla announced the plant.

Additionally, updates to the Cybertruck and Roadster programs should be detailed by the CEO. The Cybertruck was recently the subject of an exclusive article from Reuters, which claimed that production would be delayed until 2023. After Tesla delayed Cybertruck production by a full year in 2021, pushing projected manufacturing times back to 2022, the massive population of reservation holders for the all-electric pickup should be listening intently for an update on when production could begin. The Roadster, which has been delayed on several occasions, is also due for some type of concrete update. Musk hinted toward Roadster prototypes hitting the roads in late Summer 2021, but this never happened. He has also hinted toward the production of the Roadster, which could hover, this year. However, Tesla has its hands full with Cybertruck development, 4680 production, the Semi program, and other projects.

Finally, the 4680 program could use some progress updates. We expect to hear Musk and SVP of Powertrain Drew Baglino update the Tesla faithful on the production status of the 4680 cells. We are nearing 1.5 years since the cell’s announcement, which occurred in September 2020. It has been in development at the Kato Road facility and suppliers like Panasonic now have projected start dates for potential manufacturing.

