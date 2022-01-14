By

Tesla Cybertruck production will start on the first quarter of 2023, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source claimed that Tesla is changing features and functions on the Cybertruck to make it more compelling as other all-electric pickups, like the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning, which are joining the segment. Tesla Cybertruck production in the first quarter of 2023 would reportedly be limited before increasing output.

Elon Musk is expected to provide a product roadmap to shareholders during the Q4 2021 earnings call. His product update will give a clear and official timeframe for Cybertruck production. Tesla will hold the next earnings call on Wednesday, January 26, at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Before 2021 ended, Tesla removed references to the Cybertruck’s 2022 production date. Previously, the Cybertruck order page stated that customers could “complete their (your) configuration as production nears 2022.” As the new year dawned, Tesla removed “in 2022” from the order page.

In its Q2 2021 Update Letter, Tesla reported it was making progress on the industrialization of the Cybertruck. At the time, the company stated the Cybertruck was in its alpha stages. Tesla planned to move into the beta phases of the Cybertruck by late 2021. Sightings of an alpha Cybertruck with updated parts were reported later in the year.

Currently, Tesla seems focused on Model Y production in Giga Texas and Giga Berlin. Tesla’s new Gigafactories are expected to start production this year, pending approval from local authorities. Tesla Giga Texas will produce the Cybertruck after scaling Model Y production.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Cybertruck production to start Q1 2023: Report